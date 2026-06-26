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Algeria vs. Austria in Kansas City is a make-or-break match for Lawrence's new favorite team

KCUR | By Cassandra Isobelle Flores,
Frank Morris
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:58 PM CDT
Groups of Algeria fans shout chants at one another while waiting in line to get into the Argentina vs Algeria match on June 16, 2026.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Groups of Algeria fans shout chants at one another while waiting in line to get into the Argentina vs Algeria match on June 16, 2026.

The World Cup love affair between Lawrence, Kansas, and Team Algeria continues to be a source of international delight. But since Saturday's game will determine if "Les Fennecs" can progress to the knockout round, Lawrence is sending the team off in style.

World Cup organizers expect the Algeria versus Austria match in Kansas City on Saturday to bring some of the highest local turnout, considering that residents of nearby Lawrence, Kansas, have adopted the North African team as their own.

The celebration will begin Friday night with a human Algerian flag formed by people in colored shirts, followed by a send-off parade.

U.S.-Algerian ambassador Elizabeth Aubin says the city’s overwhelming hospitality feels authentic and rare.

“Everybody in Algeria is watching this," she said.

KC2026, the local World Cup organizing committee, said it will add more buses to Kansas City for the game. There's a direct regional line from Lawrence to the bus mall, and then riders can join other Kansas City passengers on the stadium direct line to Arrowhead Stadium.

After traffic jams caused hourslong delays before Kansas City's first World Cup match, KC2026 has been adjusting its transit strategy for subsequent games, as well as urging ticket holders to leave early and budget plenty of time.

Austria and Algeria supporters pose for a photo at Kansas City International Airport as they arrive for the next match in Kansas City on Saturday. The airport has added translators inside the terminal for both Spanish and for Arabic to help keep lines moving.
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Austria doesn't have a base camp in the Kansas City region, but it's not without its own local ties.

Grünauer, just north of Union Station, is the only Austrian restaurant in Kansas City, and possibly the only place in town you can sit at a tiled bar drinking Stigel beer on tap in a big tall Stigel glass.

It's run by a man whose grandparents started a popular place of the same name in Vienna six decades ago. He put an ad in an Austrian newspaper before the World Cup hoping to lure some of his countrymen in for a beer.

Algeria supporters react prior to the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Monday, June 22, 2026.
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The Saturday, July 27, match between Algeria and Austria kicks off at 9 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium, renamed Kansas City Stadium for the tournament.

Some scattered thunderstorms are predicted on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. World Cup matches must be paused or delayed if there is lightning in an 8-mile radius of the stadium, and can only restart 30 minutes after the last lightning strike.

Although Thursday's match between the Netherlands and Tunisia proceeded as scheduled, storms temporarily forced fans to take shelter at the stadium. Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival canceled all activities for the evening, disappointing many visitors.
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Kansas News Service
Cassandra Isobelle Flores
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Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris