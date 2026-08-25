High Plains History: WPA Projects

In the Dust Bowl states, it helped stave off starvation for residents who were trying to tough out the drought and keep their farms and towns alive. The WPA built roads, libraries, swimming pools, schools, band shells, and other structures — many of which are still serving our High Plains communities today.

Two counties in central western Kansas can point with pride to WPA projects that have become an integral, and historically recognized, part of their landscape.

The first is a stadium built in 1937 to house Lane County Community High School's athletic events. Constructed of native limestone, it was designed by Arthur Pomeroy, the school's industrial arts teacher. When the plans were presented to WPA officials, they were turned down — officials argued the stone walls wouldn't be strong enough to support the structure. So, a committee traveled to Topeka to plead the case. After much discussion, and recognition that the project was badly needed for Lane County's economic health, it was approved — though the WPA warned they didn't expect the stadium to stand longer than five years.

In 2027, the arena — now known as Dighton High School Stadium — will mark its 90th anniversary. The walls have suffered some moisture damage over the decades, but they're still sound. Its placement on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006 brought repairs, and guarantees those walls will be standing for years to come.

The second project sits in western Hodgeman County. About 13 miles outside Jetmore, the Stoecker Bridge presents a unique picture on the Kansas plains. Its double arch is built of native limestone, quarried nearby and cut on-site with a water-cooled circular saw. Started in the late 1930s and finished in 1940, it still stands today in good condition.

The Stoecker Bridge in western Hodgman County, Kansas

It's named for Art Stoecker, the stonemason who led a crew of about eight local men to build a lasting, useful span across the Cottonwood Creek bed, a branch of the Pawnee River. It takes its place proudly alongside the 567 bridges and 13,000 miles of road the WPA built across Kansas.

The Stoecker Bridge is eligible for the Kansas Register of Historic Places. If you're in Hodgeman County and want to see the WPA craftsmanship for yourself, it's nine miles north and four miles west of Jetmore — or, as longtime locals say, right near the Macadoo place, or the Hendrickson homestead.

Thanks to The Legend Magazine, the Haun Museum, John Avey and Joel Herndon for providing information for this story. For High Plains Public Radio, I'm Lynn Boitano.

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High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.