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Why should the CIA should spy on companies abroad?

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Mary Louise KellyKai McNamee
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM CDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with David S. Cohen, former deputy director of the CIA, about his piece in Foreign Affairs entitled "The Case for Economic Espionage."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Tinbete Ermyas
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kai McNamee