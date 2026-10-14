Why should the CIA should spy on companies abroad?

Pope Leo is resting in a Roman hospital after undergoing lung surgery to remove a cancerous growth, according to the Vatican. Meanwhile, experts are weighin in about what this health scare means for the 71-year-old pontiff and his papacy?
Katie Zacharia's first White House press briefing was short and often halting. The new press secretary chosen by President Trump left a lot of unanswered questions, including some uncertainties about her own qualifications.
Medicare open enrollment starts Thursday, Oct. 15. And for several million seniors across the country it will be especially important. That's because some insurers are shutting their Medicare Advantage plans, especially in rural areas.