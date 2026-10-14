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Cornell's president has not resigned despite heavy scrutiny

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM CDT

The president of Cornell University, Michael Kotlikoff, is under fire over the university's handling of a gang rape at a fraternity party in 2024.

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All Things Considered
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny