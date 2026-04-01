CMN | Support Staffing

A three-person core team supports the CMN’s network of Contributors who, in turn, produce the news, information and stories provided by the CMN. This support includes identifying, recruiting and orienting contributors; working with Contributors on developing story ideas; providing editorial guidance and editing in producing stories; assisting on technical aspects of digital media production; offering training on journalism basics and media production; coordinating the production and publishing of content across Contributors; and setting and upholding the CMN’s editorial standards. In providing this support they bring their years of professional work experience as news reporters and editors at newspapers, radio and TV stations and digital news sites across the High Plains region and elsewhere.

HPPR Director of Technologies Alex Fregger assists Rachel Coleman, left, Whitney Hodgin, and Julie Thompson in setting up network laptops at the Garden City studio in August 2026.

The team is also responsible for monitoring developments, trends and issues across the region to identify areas where Contributor content is needed and assessing the effectiveness of Contributors’ stories in reaching and engaging area audiences. In this, they measure their success through the collective success of the Contributors Network in providing news and information that serves the needs and interests of High Plains residents.