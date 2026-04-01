CMN | Support Staffing
A three-person core team supports the CMN’s network of Contributors who, in turn, produce the news, information and stories provided by the CMN. This support includes identifying, recruiting and orienting contributors; working with Contributors on developing story ideas; providing editorial guidance and editing in producing stories; assisting on technical aspects of digital media production; offering training on journalism basics and media production; coordinating the production and publishing of content across Contributors; and setting and upholding the CMN’s editorial standards. In providing this support they bring their years of professional work experience as news reporters and editors at newspapers, radio and TV stations and digital news sites across the High Plains region and elsewhere.
The team is also responsible for monitoring developments, trends and issues across the region to identify areas where Contributor content is needed and assessing the effectiveness of Contributors’ stories in reaching and engaging area audiences. In this, they measure their success through the collective success of the Contributors Network in providing news and information that serves the needs and interests of High Plains residents.
As Editorial Director, Julie Thompson curates the daily news feed, oversees editorial standards and policies and manages story assignement. She also oversees newsletter and special project creation on multiple platforms. Learn more by clicking the link above.
As Community Director for CMN, Rachel Coleman works with contributors as coach and ally to shape their work for publication, and coordinates community-building and skills training for contributors. She also writes features, stories of success, and covers regional economic, social and political topics. Click the link above to read more.
In her role as Network Manager, Whitney Hodgin assists contributors with fact-checking and research, and serves as a journalism best-practices resource. She coordinates the calender of community events and takes the lead in coverage of regional economic, social and political topics, often reporting alongside contributors. Click the link above to read more.
Working with the CMN team as a full-time reporter, Calen Moore provides Western Kansas news and feature stories for the CMN in conjunction with his award-winning work for the Kansas News Service. Read more about Calen and see his published work by clicking the link above.
The founder and director of HPPR itself, Quentin Hope also oversees development and operation of the CMN, which he ideated and designed. His role focuses on the long-term sustainability of the project to better serve the news and information needs of the High Plains. Click the link above to learn more.