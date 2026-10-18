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For decades, horror films have been infused with queer themes

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Ryan BenkJoel RoseMallory YuAdam Raney
Published October 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

NPR's Mallory Yu, Ryan Benk and Joel Rose discuss how queer themes and characters have long found a home in horror films.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Marc Rivers
Ryan Benk
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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
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Mallory Yu
Mallory Yu is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
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Adam Raney