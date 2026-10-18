For decades, horror films have been infused with queer themes

Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
President Trump heads to Kansas to campaign for Republican candidates Monday but farmers disgruntled by White House policies may help flip a U.S. Senate seat that Republicans have held for almost a century.
The UN's World Food Programme says 1.4 million people in Gaza are suffering acute food shortages and that funding gaps are forcing cutbacks in critical aid, despite the U.S. brokered Hamas-Israel ceasefire.