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'A little bit of healing': Players, coaches and families gather to remember victims of Stryker crash

KMUW | By Roger Nomer
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:31 PM CDT
Members of the soccer community attend a vigil on Wednesday evening for the victims of a deadly crash at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
Members of the soccer community attend a vigil on Wednesday evening for the victims of a deadly crash at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

Many wore red to honor the victims’ hometown soccer club — McPherson City FC.

More than 1,500 people gathered Wednesday evening to remember the victims of last weekend’s deadly crash at a Wichita soccer field.

Young soccer players, coaches and families returned to the Stryker Sports Complex for the first time since a truck drove onto a field there, killing two people.

Yelitza Ramirez was on an adjacent field with her two sons on Saturday when the crash happened. She said her family wanted to pay their respects along with other soccer teams.

“I just hope it kind of gives us a little bit of healing," Ramirez said. "There won't ever be closure, I would say. ... But just to kind of help us heal, come together, and be together during such a horrific time.”

Six-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, were killed. Ten other people, ranging in age from 5 to 68, were injured.

Many players from the Wichita area soccer community wore red to Wednesday's vigil in honor of McPherson City FC's colors.
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
Many players from the Wichita area soccer community wore red to Wednesday's vigil in honor of the victims' hometown soccer club, McPherson City FC.

Many wore red to honor the victims’ hometown soccer club —McPherson City FC. The club’s director read letters from the victims’ families, and area pastors offered prayer and songs.

Soccer coach Casey Cassamento told the crowd it was a time for the broken-hearted to comfort each other.

“We simply get to be here together," Cassamento said, "held by a community that chooses to walk through this together.”

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City whose name was not released, was questioned and released by police on Sunday. It’s not clear whether charges will be filed.

In a press release earlier this week, Wichita Police said her release does not represent a final determination about whether criminal charges are appropriate.

The crash has attracted national attention in news and social media. President Donald Trump, along with several other speakers, mentioned the incident during a Park City campaign rally on Monday.

Wichita pastors pray with staff from McPherson City FC on Wednesday evening at the Stryker Sports Complex. Both victims of the deadly crash last weekend were from McPherson.
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
Wichita pastors pray with staff from McPherson City FC, a youth soccer club, on Wednesday evening at the Stryker Sports Complex. Both victims of a deadly crash last weekend were from McPherson.
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Kansas News Service
Roger Nomer
Roger Nomer is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, covering a little bit of everything. Originally from Wichita, he grew up on local journalists Bob Getz and Larry Hatteberg.
See stories by Roger Nomer