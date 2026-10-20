Trump used antisemitic slur in Kansas while defending Marshall's lawsuits against patients

While defending incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s record of suing hundreds of his former patients at a rally near Wichita Monday, President Donald Trump evoked an antisemitic slur — one he used in the past and then said he didn't know was offensive to Jews.

“You have to, by law, go after those people, and they made it like he was some kind of a Shylock-type guy,” Trump said.

Reporting shows no federal or state law required Marshall to sue his patients for medical debt. It wasn’t required for his attorneys to request arrest warrants for the defendants who didn’t appear in court — which they did multiple times .

The slur — “ Shylock ” — can refer to someone who changes ridiculously high interest rates. It stems from the greedy Jewish moneylender and antagonist of a Shakespearean play.

The Anti Defamation League, a nonprofit against the defamation of Jewish people posted on social media following Trump’s comment, but didn't mention the president by name.

"The term 'Shylock' is rooted in a longstanding antisemitic stereotype. Regardless of intent, its use can reinforce harmful tropes about Jews and normalize language that has long been used to target the Jewish community," the group wrote.

After Trump previously used the term last year, the ADL did mention him.

"Words from our leaders matter and we expect more from the President of the United States," the group said .

Trump said last year that he wasn't aware it's considered antisemitic.

Marshall’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

An investigation by the Kansas City Star did not find any other medical providers charging over a 12% interest rate. The state sets a cap for some interest rates at 15%, but attorneys are split on whether that applies to medical practices. Marshall charged an 18% interest rate, and patients signed a contract agreeing to that rate.

The ADL’s relationship with Trump is complex. He has faced multiple allegations of antisemitism, but has also been a fierce supporter of Israel — something the ADL tends to agree with him on.

Marshall is also an advocate for Israel — so much so that he introduced legislation allowing America to send billions in assistance to Israel without coupling it to aid for Ukraine. Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, has said he’d like to stop most arms transfers to Israel.

Rabbi Moti Rieber, a rabbi and activist with the group Kansas Interfaith Action, called the ADL’s recent response mild.

Rieber said he doesn’t think Trump’s use of the slur will change the way many Jewish people vote.

“I think a lot of the politics having to do with the Jewish community is based on how people feel about Israel now,” Rieber said.

Rieber said the way to protect Jewish people is by protecting all minorities.

The comments from Trump about Marshall’s lawsuits came after he targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan candidate for Senate Abdul El-Sayed with harsh criticism. Both are Muslims.

He pointed to Omar coming from the predominantly Muslim country of Somalia, which he called “maybe the worst country in the entire world.”

“They have no government. They have nothing. All they do is shoot each other,” Trump said.

He also made comments about the traditional Muslim name Mohamed, which is El-Sayed’s middle name.

“One good thing, if you call somebody from that part of the world ‘Mohamed,’ you’re about 65% sure to get it right. If you have any problems with names, just call the guy ‘Mohamed.’ You’ll probably be right,” Trump said.

Grace Hills reports on politics for the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KRPS and High Plains Public Radio.