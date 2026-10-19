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President Trump will visit the Wichita area today. Here's what to know before the rally

KMUW | By Meg Britton-Mehlisch,
Roger Nomer
Published October 19, 2026 at 10:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump will travel to the Wichita area on Monday for a rally to support Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.
WhiteHouse.gov
President Donald Trump will travel to the Wichita area on Monday for a rally to support Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Several road closures will be in effect Monday during the president's visit.

President Donald Trump is expected in Wichita on Monday for a rally in support of Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

About a dozen Sedgwick County dump trucks were lined up outside Heartland Credit Union Arena on Monday morning, as well as concrete barriers in the parking lot around the arena.
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
About a dozen Sedgwick County dump trucks were lined up outside Heartland Credit Union Arena on Monday morning, as well as concrete barriers in the parking lot around the arena.

Trump is traveling to Wichita as part of a midterm campaign blitz across the country. He plans to visit several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

Marshall is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. Several national polls have classified the race as a toss-up.

Trump's trip to Kansas coincides with a record-low approval rating in a recent survey. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday shows Trump sitting at 33% approval — 4 points lower than a poll conducted in July, 8 points lower than at this point last year, and lower than at any other time during his first term.

The Kansas rally is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the president is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

Supporters began arriving at the arena well before sunrise. Lester Yutzy of Hutchinson said he saw Trump during a visit to Wichita before the 2016 primary and has been a fan ever since.

"He's probably the best president that I've ever seen and probably will enjoy in my lifetime because of his business-like attitude," Yutzy said. "I just feel like he's at the right place for the right time for our country."

Local opponents plan to hold a "No Kings" protest in downtown Wichita ahead of the president's visit.

Several road closures are in effect Monday during the president's visit.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway will be closed between 77th Street North and 85th Street North, and Arena Drive between 77th North and Briar Rose Lane.

Those attending the event are being asked to access parking from 85th Street North via Arena Drive. The line of cars trying to access arena parking was about a mile long at 11 a.m. Monday.

Overflow parking will be available at the northwest parking lot of Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City, and shuttle buses will transport people from Gilley’s to the arena.

Anyone using rideshare services should arrange for drop-off at the Gilley's parking lot.
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Kansas News Service
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. She began reporting for KMUW in 2024 in a joint fellowship between the station and the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Roger Nomer
Roger Nomer is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, covering a little bit of everything. Originally from Wichita, he grew up on local journalists Bob Getz and Larry Hatteberg.
See stories by Roger Nomer