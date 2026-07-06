Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance's 3rd Birthday Party!
Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance's 3rd Birthday Party!
ARFA is teaming up with the Texas Abortion Advocacy Network (TAAN) to celebrate our 3rd Anniversary! Come enjoy a variety show featuring local drag kings, queens, and burlesque performers! Enjoy a night of sex trivia and building community as we end the night with DJ Mini Falda. Suggested donation $10-$30, first 50 $30 donations get you a free limited edition ARFA Pigeon tote!
18+
No one turned away for lack of funds.
Golden Light Cantina
$10-$30
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance
info@amarillorfa.org
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th AveAmarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com