Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance's 3rd Birthday Party!

ARFA is teaming up with the Texas Abortion Advocacy Network (TAAN) to celebrate our 3rd Anniversary! Come enjoy a variety show featuring local drag kings, queens, and burlesque performers! Enjoy a night of sex trivia and building community as we end the night with DJ Mini Falda. Suggested donation $10-$30, first 50 $30 donations get you a free limited edition ARFA Pigeon tote!

18+

No one turned away for lack of funds.

