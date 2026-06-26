Building Our Future: A Benefit Event For Red Dog Children's Museum Featuring Mitch McVicker In Concert

Join Red Dog Children’s Museum for a special benefit concert with award-winning singer/songwriter Mitch McVicker on Thursday, July 30, at Moonlight Harvest, 4770 N. Chmelka Rd. in Garden City.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, dinner is served at 6:00 PM, and the concert begins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $50 for all attendees and available at www.rdcm.org/concert.

Mitch McVicker is a Dove Award-winning Christian musician known for heartfelt songwriting, honest storytelling, and energetic live performances. A longtime friend and collaborator of the late Rich Mullins, Mitch brings a musical style rooted in faith, hope, authenticity, and joy.

The evening will include a catered bbq dinner by Webbs Food Crew & BBQ, Hidden Trail Brewing’s Red Dog Lager, select beverages, tea, and water. This is a family-friendly event, and kids are welcome.

Proceeds support Red Dog Children’s Museum’s renovation efforts as we work toward opening a permanent children’s museum in Garden City. Red Dog currently serves families across Southwest Kansas through its roaming museum, offering hands-on, play-based learning experiences that help children explore, imagine, create, and grow.

Get tickets at www.rdcm.org/concert