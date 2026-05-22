Cooper Barn Jam Sessions
Cooper Barn Jam Sessions
On the third Thursday of each month, join us for Cooper Barn Jam Sessions! Travis and Dennis invite the community members to participate— new and young musicians are welcome for some “time behind the mic”. Attendance is free. Musicians and listeners alike are encouraged to attend.
Prairie Museum of Art & History
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org