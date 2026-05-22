© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooper Barn Jam Sessions

Cooper Barn Jam Sessions

On the third Thursday of each month, join us for Cooper Barn Jam Sessions! Travis and Dennis invite the community members to participate— new and young musicians are welcome for some “time behind the mic”. Attendance is free. Musicians and listeners alike are encouraged to attend.

Prairie Museum of Art & History
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
https://prairiemuseum.org/
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin Ave
Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
http://www.prairiemuseum.org