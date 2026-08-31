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Day of the Mother: Annual Latina Wellness Conference (Dodge City)

Day of the Mother: Annual Latina Wellness Conference (Dodge City)

Leave the kids at home and join THE event of the year for celebration and education specifically for women in Southwest Kansas. The mission of Latina Outreach and Leadership (LOL) is to promote the health awareness of Latinas while providing cultural bridge-building for our community.

United Wireless Arena
$15
01:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Latina Outreach & Leadership (LOL)
maria.ferreiro@sunflowerbank.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064595476008

Artist Group Info

whodgin@hppr.org
United Wireless Arena
4100 W Comanche Street
Dodge City, Kansas 67801