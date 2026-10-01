Draggin' on Route 66 (Amarillo)

GET YOUR KICKS ON ROUTE 66!

Join us for Draggin’ on Route 66 — Celebrating 100 Years, an unforgettable evening of music, performances, laughter, and dancing as Turnabout takes a trip down one of America’s most iconic highways.

Turnabout is PASO’s signature cabaret-style fundraiser, where performers “turn-about” their roles with big hair, bold costumes, plenty of makeup, and even bigger personalities. From roadside nostalgia and classic Americana to outrageous performances inspired by the spirit of Route 66, you never quite know who—or what—you might see on stage. Costumes are encouraged, so come ready to join the fun!

Before and during the show, our silent auction will be open for bidding. We’ll have a variety of exciting items available, with proceeds supporting the mission and work of PASO. Mobile bidding makes it easy to browse items, place bids, track your favorites, and see if you win—all from your smartphone without missing the show. Come early so you have plenty of time to check out everything up for auction before the performances begin.

The entrance to the Legacy Room at Arts in the Sunset is located inside the mall. Please use the north parking lot and entrance to the building. Arts in the Sunset is a non-smoking facility, with an outdoor smoking area available for Turnabout guests.

Doors and silent auction open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Grab your friends, dress for the road, and get ready to Drag on Route 66 for a night you won’t forget—all while supporting PASO!

PASO is a dedicated nonprofit organization serving the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and has provided vital support to individuals and families affected by HIV since 1987. Each year, PASO serves approximately 410 individuals and their families.

PASO is a full-service community-based organization providing case management and connections to medical, dental, and vision care, therapeutic counseling, transportation, housing assistance, support groups, and other essential services. We also provide educational programs tailored to the needs of community groups throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Thank you for supporting PASO and helping us continue this important work in our community!

