Elks Family Fun Dog Show (Garden City, Kan.)

The Family Fun Dog Show in Garden City includes 9 judging categories:

1. Best Costume

2. Waggiest Tail

3. Musical Sit

4. Most Appealing Eyes

5. Most Handsome Dog

6. So Scruffy You have to Love it

7. Best Young Handler

8. Mini Me (Dog/Owner Same Costume Theme)

9. Dog the Judges Would Most Like to take Home

$5 per three categories entered.

Please bring an item to donate to the Humane Society. Proceeds to Benefit Finney County Humane Society.