[LIVE MUSIC] Concert for Healthcare featuring HAIRBALL (McCook, Neb.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Concert for Healthcare featuring HAIRBALL (McCook, Neb.)
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 17, and get ready for an unforgettable night at the Concert for Healthcare!
Join us at Kiplinger Arena for an evening of great music, community spirit, and support for healthcare close to home. Every ticket purchased helps make a difference for patients and families throughout our region through the work of the Community Hospital Health Foundation.
We can't wait to rock with you for a great cause!
ALL AGES WELCOME
Red Willow County Fair Grounds
$30 - $40
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Community Hospital
308-344-2650
Red Willow County Fair Grounds
West 5th and O StreetMcCook, Nebraska 69001
(308) 345-4650
rwcfairmanager@gmail.com