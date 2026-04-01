[LIVE MUSIC] HPPR Living Room Concert: The Division Men (Amarillo)

It's been 10 years since we've had 'em on the High Plains, but they're back! Don't miss this one-night-only live show from two TX treasures!

HPPR could not be more delighted to host The Division Men, live in Amarillo, more than a decade after their first show with the station. Don't miss a wild ride, plumbing the depths of the human soul through psychedelic desert dirges, moody ballads humming through a dark veil, and cosmic country that will have you melting in moments.

Thanks to Chalice Abbey for hosting! Thanks to Palace Coffee Co. for the hot joe! Thanks to Pan-Handlers Cafe for the homemade treats! Please RSVP now, and SPREAD THE WORD!

ABOUT THE BAND: This Texas bred, husband / wife, acoustic duo originally formed in Berlin, Germany in 2008. They are now based in El Paso, TX. The band is made up of founder J. Spencer Portillo (vocals / acoustic guitar) and Caroline Rippy Portillo (vocals / bass guitar).

The Division Men's name was derived from the idea of artists collaborating from all over the world despite their locations. Originally formed in Berlin in 2008, the duo wrote and recorded and eventually returned to Texas.

Caroline was born in San Antonio, Texas. From 2007 until 2012, she played bass guitar for Tito & Tarantula. J. Spencer Portillo was born in Los Angeles, California but was raised in Texas. His roots offer a huge influence on the lyrics which frequently present atmospheric portraits of love, life and death in a border town.

The Division Men have a distinctive sound that has been described as dark, romantic, ethereal, and haunting. The last album (Ninos Del Sol) features Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Steven Hufsteter (The Quick | Tito and Tarantula | Del Shannon), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Mitch Hertz (Bloody Kids), Raiye Rippy and Jake Garcia (The Black Angels).

ABOUT THE NEW ALBUM: The band has currently finished the new album, Hymns & Fiery Dances. The album currently includes Rafael Gayol (Leonard Cohen), Rick G Nelson (Afghan Whigs, Twilight Singers), Jay Reynolds (Asleep at the Wheel), Fredo Ortiz (Beastie Boys, Los Lobos), Leah Shapiro (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Dana Colley (Vapors of Morphine, Morphine), Asya Sorshneva (CocoRosie, Udo Jürgens), Beto Martinez (Grupo Fantasma), Josh Marcus, Jacob Valenzuela (Calexico), Laura Scarborough, Barb Hunter (Afghan Whigs, Pigface), Mitch Hertz, Eric Gorfain (Sam Phillips, Foo Fighters), Peter Hayes (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), Roscoe Beck (Leonard Cohen, Robben Ford, Eric Johnson) and Alain Johannes (Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey).