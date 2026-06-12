© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Songs of Hope" — Streamed Choir Concert, A 250th USA Event

"Songs of Hope" — Streamed Choir Concert, A 250th USA Event

A streamed choir concert in celebration of the USA's 250th, held in the Garvey Room at the Prairie Museum. Free refreshments, free admission. Please bring a food item for Genesis Food Pantry.

Prairie Museum of Art & History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
https://prairiemuseum.org/
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin Ave
Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
http://www.prairiemuseum.org