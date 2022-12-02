Center City's Electric Light Parade Returns to Amarillo's Polk Street TONIGHT

Get ready to SHINE at Amarillo's own Electric Light Parade. Beth Duke stopped by from Center City Amarillo to remind folks to join in the fun TONIGHT --Friday, December 2nd -- as they return to a traditional parade that kicks off at 6PM. It'll go down Polk street, from 11th to 4th Street! For safety, there will be no candy tossing from the floats — so bring some snacks and enjoy!

Also, Beth wanted to remind everyone about Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse.

From the Center City website: Hoof Prints is a community-wide public art display celebrating the history and the spirit of the American Quarter Horse. This project is made possible with the partnership of Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association with support from the Amarillo Cultural District, Texas Commission on the Arts, and State Cultural District. With dozens of life-size horses around town, there is art from local artists everywhere. Each horse is sponsored by a local business, so take a “Hoof Prints Tour” of the city to see all of the beautiful horses.

Hoof Prints honors the American Quarter Horse used on ranches surrounding Amarillo today. “America’s Horse” can be seen at rodeo’s timed events, working on a ranch or even on the big screen during a Western movie. The American Quarter Horse is the world’s most versatile breed. The world headquarters for the American Quarter Horse Association, the largest equine breed association in the world, is right here in Amarillo. Along with the Association, Amarillo is home to the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum, which preserves the history of the American Quarter Horse, along with honoring the people and horses that have been most influential to the breed.

Discover travel tips: https://www.kayak.com/Amarillo.28088.guide