Santa's in the HOUSE: PPHM's Christmas Open House Returns This Saturday in Canyon, TX

If you're looking for holiday fun for the kids, check out Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum's "Christmas Open House" in Canyon, TX on Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10a to 4p CT. All you need for admission is a CAN OF FOOD for the High Plains Food Bank. This event is part of "Christmas in Canyon," which will pepper the town with no-cost holiday fun for the whole family.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from PPHM's website): The museum will be bustling with Christmas activity! Santa will be ready to take requests from children who visit them in their sleigh in the snowy woods of Hazlewood Lecture Hall. Throughout the museum, children can make holiday crafts. Storytellers will weave Christmas stories in a cozy living room setting with a crackling fire while songs by children’s choirs and entertainers fill the rest of the museum with music from the Derrick Room. Santa's helpers will also have a fun cookie station. Bring your camera and have it ready to take family photos throughout the museum under our balloon arches.

The event is free of charge. Suggested admission is one can of food per person to benefit the High Plains Food Bank. PPHM’s Christmas Open House began collecting donations for the food drive four years ago and is now one of the area’s largest food drives.