In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna.

Concerts, Podcasts & New Music — Oh, My!: Randy Palmer on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:40 PM CST

In case you missed it, we had High Plains crooner Randy Palmer live on High Plains Morning this week. He's been busy, and he even played us a few tunes. Hear the full interview!

Big thanks to one of Amarillo's favorite regional storytellers, Randy Palmer, for stopping by the High Plains Morning studio with his guitar to share the many projects he's got on the books.

In addition to just having a gig at Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, TX, sharing a bill with Kelly Gazzaway, this High Plains troubadour has been keeping his calendar packed.

First, he's got a new podcast, 806centric, coming out soon where he interviews regional songwriters about their lives, their inspiration, and their craft.

Second, he's working on putting together a live songwriter's showcase in Amarillo in March (so stay tuned for more details!).

And finally, he's hosting a big show this weekend at hisEverhart's Concert Series at Westminster Presbyterian Church (a.k.a., The Church in Austin Park). The show features Jim Jones & Mariam Funk of the New Mexico trio The Cowboy Way. They'll perform a free show at 7pm to benefit the Downtown Women's Center in Amarillo. (Donations will be accepted, so give generously!)

Oh, and he also played two songs for us, both new! Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview and in-studio set.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History Randy Palmer
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
