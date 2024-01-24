Concerts, Podcasts & New Music — Oh, My!: Randy Palmer on "High Plains Morning"

Big thanks to one of Amarillo's favorite regional storytellers, Randy Palmer, for stopping by the High Plains Morning studio with his guitar to share the many projects he's got on the books.

In addition to just having a gig at Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa, TX, sharing a bill with Kelly Gazzaway, this High Plains troubadour has been keeping his calendar packed.

First, he's got a new podcast, 806centric, coming out soon where he interviews regional songwriters about their lives, their inspiration, and their craft.

Second, he's working on putting together a live songwriter's showcase in Amarillo in March (so stay tuned for more details!).

And finally, he's hosting a big show this weekend at hisEverhart's Concert Series at Westminster Presbyterian Church (a.k.a., The Church in Austin Park). The show features Jim Jones & Mariam Funk of the New Mexico trio The Cowboy Way. They'll perform a free show at 7pm to benefit the Downtown Women's Center in Amarillo. (Donations will be accepted, so give generously!)

Oh, and he also played two songs for us, both new! Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview and in-studio set.