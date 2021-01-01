© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
unnamed.jpg

Mike Fuller

Program Host, What the Folk? (Saturdays at 7p CT)

Mike Fuller remains our station's favorite prodigal son. Former Music Director of High Plains Public Radio, and host of High Plains Morning (2010-2015), he has returned to HPPR with a new show called What The Folk?—a signature mix of folk, roots, Americana, and more—woven together by a unifying theme.  Tune in every Saturday night at 7pm CT for a two-hour mix that could only come from the man himself.
 
Anyone on the High Plains could tell you that Mike is also a performing songwriter, playing more than 100 shows every year in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region, either solo or with his band, Mike Fuller & the Repeat Offenders.  Oh, and he doesn't like shoes.  

Load More