Mike Fuller remains our station's favorite prodigal son. Former Music Director of High Plains Public Radio, and host of High Plains Morning (2010-2015), he has returned to HPPR with a new show called What The Folk?—a signature mix of folk, roots, Americana, and more—woven together by a unifying theme. Tune in every Saturday night at 7pm CT for a two-hour mix that could only come from the man himself.



Anyone on the High Plains could tell you that Mike is also a performing songwriter, playing more than 100 shows every year in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region, either solo or with his band, Mike Fuller & the Repeat Offenders. Oh, and he doesn't like shoes.

