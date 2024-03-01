© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"There Once Was a Man from Nantucket": WTAMU's Bad Poetry Competition Returns This Friday in Canyon, TX

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published March 1, 2024 at 10:57 AM CST

Putrid poets of the Texas Panhandle, tonight's the night! WTAMU's Bad Poetry Contest returns on Friday, March 1st at 6:30pm in the Recital Hall (located in the Fine Arts Complex on Russell Long Blvd.).

WTAMU's Dept. of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages presents the BAD POETRY COMPETITION, right when you need it most. Click herefor all the details, and if you missed Dr. Matthew Harrison's EPIC rap battle/poem from his on-air visit to High Plains Morning, YOU'RE IN LUCK! The audio link is at the top of this page. Have fun, spread the word, and BRING IT!

Questions? Contact Matthew by email at mharrison@wtamu.edu.

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Bad Poetry ContestWTAMUpoetry contest
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo