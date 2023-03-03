© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Bad Poetry is BACK: Bring Your WORST — Friday, March 3rd at WTAMU in Canyon, TX

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published March 3, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST
BadPoetry-Pic.jpg

Tonight's the night, so scoop up the scariest stuff you've ever written and share the bad verse with the coolest folks in town. That's right: WTAMU's Dept. of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages presents the BAD POETRY COMPETITION, right when you need it most.

Check out the best of the WORST poets in the Amarillo area tonight at WTAMU's Bad Poetry Contest, starting at 6:30p CT on campus at WT in Canyon, TX. Click here for all the details, and if you missed Dr. Matthew Harrison's EPIC rap battle/poem from his on-air visit to High Plains Morning, YOU'RE IN LUCK! The audio link is at the top of this page. Have fun, spread the word, and BRING IT!

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Bad Poetry ContestWTAMUHigh Plains Morning
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo