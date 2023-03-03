Bad Poetry is BACK: Bring Your WORST — Friday, March 3rd at WTAMU in Canyon, TX

Check out the best of the WORST poets in the Amarillo area tonight at WTAMU's Bad Poetry Contest, starting at 6:30p CT on campus at WT in Canyon, TX. Click here for all the details, and if you missed Dr. Matthew Harrison's EPIC rap battle/poem from his on-air visit to High Plains Morning, YOU'RE IN LUCK! The audio link is at the top of this page. Have fun, spread the word, and BRING IT!