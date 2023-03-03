Bad Poetry is BACK: Bring Your WORST — Friday, March 3rd at WTAMU in Canyon, TX
Tonight's the night, so scoop up the scariest stuff you've ever written and share the bad verse with the coolest folks in town. That's right: WTAMU's Dept. of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages presents the BAD POETRY COMPETITION, right when you need it most.
Check out the best of the WORST poets in the Amarillo area tonight at WTAMU's Bad Poetry Contest, starting at 6:30p CT on campus at WT in Canyon, TX. Click here for all the details, and if you missed Dr. Matthew Harrison's EPIC rap battle/poem from his on-air visit to High Plains Morning, YOU'RE IN LUCK! The audio link is at the top of this page. Have fun, spread the word, and BRING IT!