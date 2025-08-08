Rural Joy: Interview with Aimee Riegel about Lovegrass Music Festival 2025

The theme line says it all: “Music. Love. Lovegrass: Kansas Bluegrass since 2017.” This weekend, from Thursday, August 7th through Saturday, August 9th, head out to Wilson State Park for the 9th Annual Lovegrass Music Festival. We talked to founder (and a performer this year!), Aimee Riegel. Her band 80 Proof Alice has a new album out, too – and they’re currently touring on an HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour. (After Lovegrass, they’ll play Salina, Hays, Hutchinson & Winfield in coming weeks…so make a plan to catch them live!)

Click the link at the top of this page to hear our interview with Aimee. The fest is going on now, and first timers and volunteers are always welcome. (Note: the campground is full, but daytrippers are good to go.) Details about the fest can be found online.

LOVEGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL: THEIR MISSION — Lovegrass Music Festival Association, Inc., more commonly known as Lovegrass Music Festival, Lovegrass, or LMFA, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The mission of the Lovegrass Music Festival Association (LMFA) is to bring the bluegrass arts to rural Kansas communities, enhancing the quality of life for all.

Through shared cultural experiences and the building of partnerships, we seek to create a substantial economic impact in North Central Kansas and beyond by hosting regular music events and promoting local and upcoming bluegrass artists. Our efforts culminate in a three-day bluegrass festival the second weekend of August each year.

2025 Lovegrass Music Festival Line Up

Kyle Tuttle Band: Equally comfortable picking pristine progressive bluegrass and electric jamband solos, Kyle Tuttle is a rare and virtuosic banjo player known for his work with GRAMMY-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle, and former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player Jeff Austin. His third album Labor of Lust, is very different from his first two albums

On his new record, Tuttle explores a wide range of sounds and possibilities for the banjo, while his songwriting gives insight into a tumultuous time in his own life; losing a mentor and going through a divorce. “A life in professional music, or performance of any kind really, is often painted in glamor... but the man behind the curtain can exist in a difficult duality. An attempt at putting a saddle on success can eat a person up and wreck the things they hold dear. In reality, any pursuit of the love of the masses can easily become a Labor of Lust.”

Growing up in Georgia, Kyle Tuttle first began singing and playing folk songs with his grandparents. After studying at Berklee College of Music and moving to Nashville, TN, Tuttle played in the band of Yonder Mountain String Band mandolinist Jeff Austin until Austin’s death in 2019.

Now playing full time with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, (Kyle) Tuttle has been busy touring while finishing his newest album, Labor of Lust. The album was recorded over two sessions in Nashville with engineers Daniel Rice and Megan McCormick, and features a stacked cast of musicians including Golden Highway bandmate Dominick Leslie, The Infamous Stringdusters Travis Book, singer/songwriter Lindsay Lou, and many others. Sonically, the music moves from straightforward bluegrass (Trailer in Boulder Canyon), to electric funk-jams (Ghost), to song-based folk numbers (Turn On Your Radio).

Kyle has also worked closely with Jamgrass legends Larry Keel, Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, Railroad Earth and many more.

Front Porch: No strangers to our Lovegrass Stage, Front Porch is high-energy bluegrass blended with an old-time mountain sound. Front Porch consists of Petey Wesley on banjo and fiddle, Alex Hawf on mandolin, John Henry on guitar, and Cameron Keeling on bass. Each member sings lead and harmony vocals, bringing a diverse style of authentic songwriting to their original music.

Front Porch independently released their first album "Shallow Grave" in the fall of 2023. Gaining attention across the midwest with their energetic live shows, their performances highlight their skillful instrumentation, where foot stomping clawhammer banjo, ripping mandolin, guitar and fiddle melodies are at the forefront of their driving sound.

"Front Porch performs with all the usual ingredients of bluegrass and folk but bakes them up into a post-punk old-time acid jazz barn-burning bluegrass fusion that will have you jumping” - Ozark Highlands Radio

Debutants: Debutants is a high-energy string band with eclectic influences and a penchant to play anything they feel. Dancing between songs and styles of old and new, this fun-loving collective dazzles with impressive musicianship, earnest songwriting, and dynamic live performances.

Debutants have evolved from a duo between longtime friends, Lynn Nicholson and Jon Swain, into a formidable 7-piece string band with a string section (two fiddles and a cello). Regardless of number of members, what somehow manages to always come through loud and clear is the amount of fun they're having playing together, and the vibrant life breathed into their music.

On their 2021 debut release, Indiana Newgrass - EP, Debutants went into the studio with banjoist Michael Earl Newsome, fiddle player Sean Hoffman (Goldmine Pickers, The Goat's Beards, Soltré), and bassist/vocalist Colin Taylor (Uncle Muscle, Hillbilly Casino). Also highly instrumental in capturing their original sound, was recording engineer and producer Tyler Thompson (Fruition, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Jay Cobb Anderson) at his

Studio 110 in Pittsburgh, PA.

For their 2022 sophomore release, Nobody Knows - EP, the band unquestionably returned to Thompson's Studio 110, this time bringing Lauren Blair on fiddle/vocals, and Ellen Coplin on cello/vocals. Growth became evident on titles such as Nicholson's Hard to Say, along with increases in tempos and instrumental prowess demonstrated on pieces like Swain's Never Thought I'd Be the One.

With the same lineup in 2023, the band tackled their first full-length album, River on the Moon. Nicholson and Swain were now joined by Hoffman and Taylor in songwriting. This release conveys their most ambitious and cohesive sound yet, in part due to recording all of it "live" circled together around a few microphones.

Magoo: Based out of Denver, CO, Magoo is a progressive bluegrass quartet that offers a fresh take on both traditional and modern aspects of the genre. Live performances take listeners on a journey through extended improvisational sections and original arrangements that highlight three part harmonies and high octane grooves. Magoo pays homage to the legends that paved the road, while also forging their own path in the new era of bluegrass music. Members consist of Dylan Flynn (dobro), Erik Hill (guitar), Courtlyn Bills (mandolin), and Paul Flynn (bass).

80 Proof Alice: Reigning from Hays, Kansas, 80 Proof Alice is a high-energy trio performing all types of music blended into a bluegrass style . Tyson Lesage brings a dynamic style to the group with his lively Flatpicking, coupled with the tasty banjo stylings of the 2022 Kansas State Banjo champion Jason Riegel. Aimee Riegel rounds the group with steady bass beats, soulful vocals, and harmonies.

Since their formation, 80 Proof Alice has captivated audiences with their unique sound that draws from a melting pot of musical influences. With roots deeply embedded in bluegrass, they seamlessly blend country, folk, and rock elements into their performances , creating an infectious energy that resonates with listeners of all ages. Their live shows are known for their high-octane performances, making each concert an unforgettable experience.

Tyson Lesage brings technical prowess to his guitar playing and charismatic songwriting that engages the crowd. His ability to weave intricate melodies and rhythms creates a dynamic foundation for the group’s sound.

Jason Riegel's banjo playing, which earned him the title of 2022 Kansas State Banjo Champion, adds a distinctive twang and authenticity to their music. His innovative picking techniques and creative solos keep audiences on their toes, while his playful banter interspersed throughout the set adds to the charm of their performances.

Aimee Riegel enhances the trio's depth with her powerful vocals and an ear for harmony that enriches every song they perform. Her passion for music is evident in every note as she connects emotionally with the lyrics, inviting the audience into the heart of each story they tell through their songs. She provides the rhythmic backbone on the bass that drives their lively sound, ensuring the energy never falters.

As they continue to grow and evolve, 80 Proof Alice is focused on reaching new audiences and sharing their love for music. Their self-titled EP has received positive reviews, showcasing their original compositions. The live album, released in December 2024, captures the essence of their electrifying performances, ensuring that fans can relive those vibrant moments at home.

Looking ahead, 80 Proof Alice is excited to announce their upcoming full studio album set to be released in 2025. They're eager to explore new musical territories while remaining true to their bluegrass roots. With plans for extensive touring and collaborations with other artists, the future looks bright for this talented trio. As they continue to create music that inspires and entertains, 80 Proof Alice is poised to leave a lasting mark on the bluegrass scene and beyond.