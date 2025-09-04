New Series "Growing Together" Debuts on Smoky Hills PBS: Interview with Sara Oberle, Creator/Producer

This week, we had a great chat with Sara Oberle about a new program on Smoky Hills PBS! Growing Together premieres on Tuesday, September 9 on Smoky Hills PBS. However, anyone can access the episode on the station’s YouTube channel. “This is a new production that we've had in the works for a few years now, and we are finally able to premiere it,” said Oberle. “Luckily, we received all the funding for this before the budget cuts!”

Kicking off with “Responsive Feeding for Babies,” the first episode, airing at 7 PM CT on Tuesday, September 9, explores the latest research and best practices for introducing solid foods alongside breast milk or formula. The following two episodes will also air on Tuesdays at 7 PM CT, one covering “Vaping” (on September 16) and the final one addresses “Adulting” (on September 23).

Sara Oberle, Smoky Hills PBS

ABOUT THE SHOW (from the website): Parenting can be tough - but it's easier when we work together. Smoky Hills PBS introduces Growing Together, premiering in September 2025, to bring together proven resources for raising kids. Whether the littles in your life are in diapers or about to leave the nest, Growing Together is a gathering place for practical, evidence-based advice for all who raise children.

EPISODES:

Responsive Feeding for Babies / Starting Solids: Just when you have mastered nursing or bottle feeding, baby is almost ready for solid foods. We'll explore the latest research and best practices for introducing solid foods alongside breast milk or formula. We'll even have a mini cooking lesson on toddler-friendly food prep and learn how to avoid battles over what children will eat. Guests: Brenda Bandy (IBCLC, Executive Director of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition) and Monique Koerner (K-State Extension Agent in Cottonwood District). ~ Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 9

Vaping: The general lack of knowledge about current nicotine delivery systems and their impact on young people is putting new generations at significant risk. We visit with Dr. Nicole "Nikki" Nollen (The University of Kansas School of Medicine and The University of Kansas Cancer Center), who researches and teaches how vaping impacts community health. Donna Gerstner (Live Well Finney County) sheds light on the social and psychological aspects of vaping amongst students. Joined by Kansas' Youth Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Finn Lanning, and Russell County Sheriff Andy Van Der Wege, our panelists will share what's new and effective in prevention and harm reduction. ~ Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16

Adulting / Preparing Young People for Adulthood: We explore what parents and caregivers can do to help their children develop skills and confidence to navigate their longest occupation: living life as an adult. Psychologist Dr. Jessica Provines (Assistant Vice President for Wellness, WSU) shares the experiences of 18-22 year olds and Melanie Scott (MS, Licensed School Counselor (KS), LPC) offers insights into the lives of younger adolescents and the research of hope. Along with Holly Creamer, Kansas Behavior Supports, our panelists relay strategies that parents can implement over time to prepare their children to be successful, independent members of society. ~ Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 23