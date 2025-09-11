Look Up, Scott City! Skyfire Airshow Takes Flight This Saturday Night

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's....yeah, it's a plane!

Thanks to Ben McNary, board chairman, licensed pilot and flight instructor at the Spencer Flight & Education Center in Scott City, KS for sharing some time with HPPR listeners as I dared to ask how one affixes fireworks onto an airplane!

That's right, High Plains: the Skyfire Airshow is coming to Scott City Airport on Saturday, Sept. 13th, with festivities kicking off around 5pm, including food trucks, music, and family activities. The National Anthem will be played at 6:30pm, and the sky will get very awesome after the sun starts to set.

To hear our full interview, cllick the link at the top of this page. HPPR staff hopes to be in attendance, so say hello if you see us with out mouths agape as the pilots do their thing.

Ben McNary talked to High Plains Morning's Jenny Inzerillo about the Skyfire Airshow in Scott City on 9/13

Details about the 2025 Skyfire Airshow (from their website):

Skyfire Airshow ~ Saturday, September 13, 2025

Gates Open: 5:00 PM | National Anthem: 6:30 PM | Airshow to Follow

Scott City Municipal Airport – Free Admission

Hosted by Spencer Flight and Education Center

✨ A Night to Remember

The Skyfire Airshow returns to Scott City for an electrifying night airshow experience brought to you by Fairleigh Companies/J&R Car and Truck Center, Oakley Ag Center, and American Implement. Hosted by the Spencer Flight and Education Center, this is an evening packed with aerial excitement, live entertainment, great food, and fun for the whole family!

✈️ Featured Performers

Get ready for high-flying thrills and illuminated aerobatics from some of the best in the business:



Kyle Fowler – A Canadian aerobatic performer who brings a unique, high‑energy show in his Rutan Long‑EZ—an unconventional “backwards plane”—combining storytelling pyrotechnics with expert flying developed through a family legacy in aviation

– A Canadian aerobatic performer who brings a unique, high‑energy show in his Rutan Long‑EZ—an unconventional “backwards plane”—combining storytelling pyrotechnics with expert flying developed through a family legacy in aviation Jeff Shetterly – is a third-generation aviator, West Point graduate, and former U.S. Army tank officer who now performs precision aerobatics in his 1945 SNJ‑6 Texan, blending heritage, skill, and passion to inspire audiences.

– is a third-generation aviator, West Point graduate, and former U.S. Army tank officer who now performs precision aerobatics in his 1945 SNJ‑6 Texan, blending heritage, skill, and passion to inspire audiences. Brad Wursten – A breakout airshow star known for pushing the limits in the powerful MX‑series aerobatic aircraft, with nearly 4,000 flight hours across more than 50 types, delivering thrilling, precision‑driven performances

🎶 Live Music

Don’t miss the live music, beginning at 9 p.m. The Chuck Briseno Band will be playing as the skies light up with fireworks!

Led by Afghan War veteran and West Point alum Chuck Briseno, this independent Texas‑roots country/Americana band delivers heartfelt Red Dirt and Tejano‑infused songwriting with gritty storytelling and energetic live performances that connect deeply with audiences

🍔 Food & Refreshments

A full lineup of local food trucks

Beer garden for guests 21+

for guests 21+ Tasty options for all ages

🎈 Family-Friendly Fun

Bounce houses and games for kids

and games for kids Static aviation displays for hands-on aircraft exploration

for hands-on aircraft exploration Tandem Skydiving – Available Friday, September 12th and Saturday during the day (must reserve in advance, more details to come)

Event Schedule

Sept. 12 and 13: Tandem Skydiving. More Info

Tandem Skydiving. More Info Sept. 13 at 5:00 PM: Gates open. Enjoy food trucks, static displays, beer garden, bounce houses & more!

Gates open. Enjoy food trucks, static displays, beer garden, bounce houses & more! 6:30 PM: National Anthem performance

National Anthem performance Airshow Begins

6:50 PM: Brad Wursten

Brad Wursten 7:30 PM: Jeff Shetterly

Jeff Shetterly 9:00 PM: Kyle Fowler

Kyle Fowler 9:00 PM: Chuck Briseno Band

Chuck Briseno Band 9:20 PM: Fireworks



📍 Location

Scott City Municipal Airport

Scott City, Kansas

🎟️ Admission is FREE!

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and blankets, and get ready for an evening of unforgettable aerial entertainment!