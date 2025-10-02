Amarillo Opera Presents "The Marriage of Figaro" This Saturday Night

Thanks to the talented baritone from the Great White North, Tyler Duncan (who's playing Count Almaviva, eh!), for stopping by HPPR for a conversation about the latest from Amarillo Opera. The Marriage of Figaro is a one-night-only affair, and it's happening THIS SATURDAY NIGHT, October 4th, at 7 PM CT the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Filled with unforgettable music, hilarious scenarious, unexpected twists, and true love, don't miss this timeless story of Figaro, Susanna, and a delightful cast of supporting characters.

To hear our full interview with Tyler, and thanks for supporting the fine arts on the High Plains!

ABOUT THE OPERA (from the website): Set in 18th-century Spain, The Marriage of Figaro follows one frantic day in the household of Count Almaviva. Figaro, the Count’s valet, is preparing to marry Susanna, the Countess’s maid. However, trouble arises when Figaro discovers that the Count is attempting to seduce Susanna. Outraged, Figaro vows to thwart the Count’s plans and secure his marriage. Susanna, clever and quick-witted, becomes an equal partner in the scheme, exposing the Count’s hypocrisy while navigating her own challenges in the palace.

Meanwhile, the Countess Almaviva suffers quietly, aware of her husband’s infidelities but unsure how to regain his affection. She joins forces with Susanna to teach the Count a lesson, hatching a plan to trap him in his own deceit. They agree to switch places for a nighttime rendezvous: Susanna will dress as the Countess to lure the Count, while the Countess, in Susanna’s clothes, will witness his betrayal firsthand. As the evening unfolds, disguises, mistaken identities, and overheard conversations build toward chaos and comic confusion.

Adding to the frenzy are several colorful characters. Cherubino, a lovesick teenage page, flits from woman to woman while trying to escape punishment from the Count. Marcellina, once an obstacle to Figaro’s marriage, is revealed to be his long-lost mother, and the scheming Dr. Bartolo turns out to be his father. Even the gardener Antonio, Susanna’s jealous cousin, gets swept up in the madness. Amid the spiraling misunderstandings, love notes go astray, doors are slammed, and secrets are nearly exposed—until the moonlit garden scene where all truths are revealed.

In the end, the Count is caught red-handed and the Countess gives forgiveness, which she offers with grace and dignity. Figaro and Susanna are finally wed, and harmony is restored—at least for now. Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro combines comedy, romance, and social commentary into one of opera’s most beloved masterpieces, offering a timeless reflection on love, power, and redemption.