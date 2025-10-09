A Look At The Second Annual Amarillo International Film Festival

Amarillo International Film festival is back for its second year, with 90 filmmakers from all across the United States participating in the three-day event, which includes 62 films screened across two separate rooms, a filmmaker social hour, two seminars focusing on independent film-making, and an awards ceremony closing out the event. In addition, lunch and dinner will be provided by Porch Swing Eats and Treats, Eyel’s Kitchen, and Kodiak Kitchen. HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo sat down with organizers Sherman Bass and Kate McSwain to get an early look at what all attendees can expect from the film festival. To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of the page.

“We're just right on the cusp of beginning and then quickly completing the second annual Amarillo International Film Festival.” Bass said. “We've got two screening rooms this year, twice the fun, two options during any given block. You might want to see some narrative shorts. You might want to see a documentary feature, and you'll have those choices throughout Friday and Saturday, nine to nine, both days. Thursday evenings, we have our VIP reception and a documentary screening of documentary shorts, and that is actually sold out. We sold out about two or two and a half weeks ago, so we're really thrilled with that. We've got around 90 filmmakers coming from all over the country, and we're really excited to have them come in and learn from one another and share their ideas. And what a great resource for the citizens of Amarillo and the Panhandle to be able to come and watch 62 total films. You can't see them all, because we've got two screening rooms, but it's a great opportunity to see all kinds of film, and it's all independent film never before seen other than at film festivals.”

Bass also talked about some of the films and filmmakers to be featured at the festival as well as some of the sponsors who helped make the festival possible. “There's 62 films. Approximately half are from Texas. Eight of those 62 films are from Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. In the student competition, there's one from Amarillo College, one from West Texas A&M, and one from West Plains High School. One of the features is from Colorado. We've got maybe a half dozen films from New Mexico this year. So yeah, the word is spreading, and people are learning about our festival. And I think a second-year festival automatically gets a little more credibility. We have tons of sponsors, we're really grateful. We have two very generous foundation sponsors, Tecovas and the Amarillo Area Foundation, and The Texas Film Commission is helping as both a sponsor and as a participant in the festival.”

McSwain provided some details on how the event has grown in its second year and what VIP attendees can expect. “What is exciting to me is, can you just imagine, one year ago, we did our screening, and the VIP event in one room, and we had about six volunteers. This year, we have two screening rooms, plus the Vermilion Room, which is a huge room for everybody to hang out to talk, and we have almost 30 volunteers. So we have grown so much over last year. Free Cheese prints our T-shirts, Blind Bird glass blowers continue to make our awards for the event, Ruthie Martinez of Black Fig is doing the catering for the VIP event, and Austin Brazille is playing the music for the VIP event. We kept all of the good, but we have added even more this year, and it's so exciting to see how many filmmakers are coming this year over last year. I think maybe it's three times as many.”

The Amarillo International Film Festival runs from Thursday, October 9, through Saturday, October 11. More information about the films, the daily event schedule, and seminars can all be found at the Amarillo International Film Festival’s website.

