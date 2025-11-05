© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 FM KJJP serving the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle will be off air Tuesday, November 4 from noon until approximately 4p for scheduled tower maintenance. Please stream the service by using the digital player found above this alert, or on the HPPR mobile app.

Starting November with Grace Pettis & Natalie Price: Live In-Studio Performance on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:47 PM CST
Natalie Price & Grace Pettis brought cozy vibes to HPPR Studios to start November off
Natalie Price & Grace Pettis brought cozy vibes to HPPR Studios to start November off

Saturdays are for LIVE MUIC! HPPR welcomed the two traveling singer-songwriters into our Amarillo studio as they were passing through for a show in Turkey, TX on 11/1. Thanks to former-Texans, Grace and Natalie, for the conversation, public radio support, and sublime storytelling during their in-studio performance.

Grace Pettis and Natalie Price LIVE at HPPR's Amarillo Studios

Ex-Texans had a moment on day one of November at HPPR. Grace Pettis & Natalie Price, two that names High Plains Morning listeners might recognize for their poignant songwriting and warm sound, recently stopped by HPPR’s Amarillo studio for a special in-studio performance.

Grace Pettis’ music blends a bit of folk, a little bit of country/Americana, and a whole lot of soul. Texas-born, Nashville-based Natalie Price is a singer-songwriter whose music blends Americana, indie folk, and melodic pop in what she calls “Ameri-kinda.”

To see — and hear! — the full, in-studio performance, click the video at the top of the page.

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History in-studio performances
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford