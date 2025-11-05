Starting November with Grace Pettis & Natalie Price: Live In-Studio Performance on "High Plains Morning"
Saturdays are for LIVE MUIC! HPPR welcomed the two traveling singer-songwriters into our Amarillo studio as they were passing through for a show in Turkey, TX on 11/1. Thanks to former-Texans, Grace and Natalie, for the conversation, public radio support, and sublime storytelling during their in-studio performance.
Ex-Texans had a moment on day one of November at HPPR. Grace Pettis & Natalie Price, two that names High Plains Morning listeners might recognize for their poignant songwriting and warm sound, recently stopped by HPPR’s Amarillo studio for a special in-studio performance.
Grace Pettis’ music blends a bit of folk, a little bit of country/Americana, and a whole lot of soul. Texas-born, Nashville-based Natalie Price is a singer-songwriter whose music blends Americana, indie folk, and melodic pop in what she calls “Ameri-kinda.”
To see — and hear! — the full, in-studio performance, click the video at the top of the page.
