The Quinceañera Crashers: Rayland Baxter's Secret Second Act

It's always such a treat when someone's generosity outweighs their fatigue — and after the set Rayland Baxter played at Arts in the Sunset at the HOODOO Mural Festival, THERE HAD TO HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT FATIGUE! So while his buddies finished packing up the gear, Rayland kindly popped into HPPR Studios to pick a few acoustic tracks for the fine people of the High Plains.

Live on stage (with his exquisite band) at the AJ Swope Performance Plaza at HOODOO Mural Festival

We talked about how his 2015 album, Imaginary Man, was among the first I opened after joining HPPR as the host of High Plains Morning (and we also discovered that I need two more albums to have his full catalogue). Thankfully, we have his latest LP, If I Were a Butterfly, and have been spinning it like it's our own chrysalis girdle. (Sorry, that's an entomology deep cut.) Oh, and he also spilled that his fifth album will be coming out in 2026. Dare I say "squee?"

Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page, including Rayland's live, in-studio peformance...UNEDITED! And keep supoporting LIVE MUSIC, High Plains — on stage AND stashed into a semi-soundproof box built into the back of a 1960s mall.

A tasty freeze, n'est-ce pas?

On behalf of our HPPR listeners, all of whom value great storytelling and beautiful melodies, I'd like to say "THANK YOU" to Rayland for the songs, to his band for the amazing show, and to the fabulous birthday girl for not kicking us out of her party. ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!