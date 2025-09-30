© 2025
The Quinceañera Crashers: Rayland Baxter's Secret Second Act

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:19 PM CDT
Rayland Baxter performs live in HPPR Studios in Amarillo after his HOODOO set on Saturday, Sept. 27th.
After a rollicking, headlining performance at Arts in the Sunset's first-ever HOODOO Mural Festival, singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter kindly agreed to follow me along the dark edge of a 15th-birthday extravaganza to HPPR Studios in Amarillo....and he brought his acoustic guitar.

It's always such a treat when someone's generosity outweighs their fatigue — and after the set Rayland Baxter played at Arts in the Sunset at the HOODOO Mural Festival, THERE HAD TO HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT FATIGUE! So while his buddies finished packing up the gear, Rayland kindly popped into HPPR Studios to pick a few acoustic tracks for the fine people of the High Plains.

Live on stage at the AJ Swope
Live on stage (with his exquisite band) at the AJ Swope Performance Plaza at HOODOO Mural Festival

We talked about how his 2015 album, Imaginary Man, was among the first I opened after joining HPPR as the host of High Plains Morning (and we also discovered that I need two more albums to have his full catalogue). Thankfully, we have his latest LP, If I Were a Butterfly, and have been spinning it like it's our own chrysalis girdle. (Sorry, that's an entomology deep cut.) Oh, and he also spilled that his fifth album will be coming out in 2026. Dare I say "squee?"

Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page, including Rayland's live, in-studio peformance...UNEDITED! And keep supoporting LIVE MUSIC, High Plains — on stage AND stashed into a semi-soundproof box built into the back of a 1960s mall.

A tasty freeze, n'est-ce pas?
On behalf of our HPPR listeners, all of whom value great storytelling and beautiful melodies, I'd like to say "THANK YOU" to Rayland for the songs, to his band for the amazing show, and to the fabulous birthday girl for not kicking us out of her party. ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
