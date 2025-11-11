Finally, HPPR's 2025 Student Podcast Challenge Entries

In May, two of HPPR's three high-school interns submitted a podcast to NPR for their annual Student Podcast Challenge. NPR recently posted the finalists, so we now want to share the projects that our two students put together.

*****

Skylar Childress: When we were first talking about potential projects, Skylar mentioned that creating art and building worlds had always been very important to her identity. After unpacking the "how" and "why," a concept arrived in which she would visit with artists she admired — from her friend with whom she'd shared this passion since childhood to a YouTuber making a name for himself online by mashing up Pokémon, Zelda, and more. This journey culminated in a chat with one of her art idols: Takaya Imamura, a renowned Japanese video game designer, manga artist and educator whose early work with Nintendo is legendary in the gaming community. With an incredible amount of assistance from Hiroko Abe Nakano, a generous translator based in Osaka, Skylar was able to interview her hero and learn about his history, process and shared passion for creative work. We thank Imamura-san and Hiro for their time, talent, patience, wisdom and willingness to help a hard-working intern here at our station.

Hear Skylar's full podcast on the link below:

NPRStudentPodcastChallenge2025-SkylarChildress-HPPR-AmTech.wav NPRStudentPodcastChallenge2025-SkylarChildress-HPPR-AmTech.wav Listen • 7:59

*****

BonneJordan Hernandez: It was pretty clear early in the process for Bonne taht she wanted to delve into the mental health of teenagers for her podcast project. After devising an anonymous questionnaire and promoting participtation among high-school peers, she was able to sort through the biggest issues facing those around her — and several subjects agreed to speak with her for the podcast. Her measured approach to this delicate subject was inspiring to see, and her insights at the end allowed all involved to realize how common it is struggle with mental wellness in the face of so much anxiety and uncertainty of the modern age. The bravery of her many subjects, willing to go on mic to discuss their deepest complexities, helped the story unfold. The final takeaway: the importance of being open to others' experiences, listening without judgment, and making yourself available as a source of support for those around you. Because we all struggle, and you might have a lot to offer someone in need.

Hear BonneJordan's full podcast on the link below:

NPR-Student-Podcast-Challenge-2025-BonneJordanHernandez-HPPR-AmTechCareerAcademy.wav Listen • 6:30

HPPR's staff wants to thank all three of our exceptional interns for their hard work during the 2024-25 school year, as well as the fabulous educators at AmTech Career Academy who encouraged them to take on new challenges. (We're lookin' at YOU, Lisa Watley, Michael Neuberger, and former principal Jay Barrett. Thank you for all that you do to motivate and engage our young folks in Amarillo!)