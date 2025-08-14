© 2025
Sad Monkey Mercantile to Host a New Community Event This Weekend

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:28 PM CDT

The Rustic Market is expected to feature more than 30 vendors and performances from over 10 local musicians

Sad Monkey Mercantile is gearing up for their Rustic Market, a free community event happening this weekend, August 15th-17th, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This event is designed to bring people together for a weekend full of local shopping, great food, and family-friendly fun.

The Rustic Market will feature over 30 local vendors, along with a wide range of activities perfect for families to enjoy an evening out-and-about, including:

  • Live music
  • Local brews
  • Face painting
  • Petting zoo
  • Pet adoption
  • Corn hole
  • Food trucks

Naya Rendon, Event Coordinator for Sad Monkey Hall, stopped by HPPR to talk to Jenny Inzerillo about how the Rustic Market came to be, and share a bit of details about just what will be happening during the three-day event.

“I really wanted to shine a spotlight on local business, local musicians, really to get more people out into the Canyon as well. We have over 30 vendors coming. They're all local vendors from the west texas plains area, we are also going to be having live music all day every day. We have over 10 local musicians, so starting at 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, we're going to be having live music and these vendors out. We’re also going to be having a lot of family-friendly games. We're even having a reptile rescue come out, and then we're also having a petting zoo come out, but they're going to be doing a rescue as well so you can actually rescue some of the animals you’ll be seeing. We have people that make jewelry. We have people that make bread, people that make jams, jellies, people that make toys. A lot of different vendors are going to be coming from all around and they're going to be making all different types of things.”

Entry to the event is free, and to find out more about the Rustic Market, you can visit The Sad Monkey Mercantile’s website. To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of the page.

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History HPPRHPPR Amarillocommunity events
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
