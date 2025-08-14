Sad Monkey Mercantile to Host a New Community Event This Weekend

Sad Monkey Mercantile is gearing up for their Rustic Market, a free community event happening this weekend, August 15th-17th, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This event is designed to bring people together for a weekend full of local shopping, great food, and family-friendly fun.

The Rustic Market will feature over 30 local vendors, along with a wide range of activities perfect for families to enjoy an evening out-and-about, including:

Live music

Local brews

Face painting

Petting zoo

Pet adoption

Corn hole

Food trucks

Naya Rendon, Event Coordinator for Sad Monkey Hall, stopped by HPPR to talk to Jenny Inzerillo about how the Rustic Market came to be, and share a bit of details about just what will be happening during the three-day event.

“I really wanted to shine a spotlight on local business, local musicians, really to get more people out into the Canyon as well. We have over 30 vendors coming. They're all local vendors from the west texas plains area, we are also going to be having live music all day every day. We have over 10 local musicians, so starting at 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, we're going to be having live music and these vendors out. We’re also going to be having a lot of family-friendly games. We're even having a reptile rescue come out, and then we're also having a petting zoo come out, but they're going to be doing a rescue as well so you can actually rescue some of the animals you’ll be seeing. We have people that make jewelry. We have people that make bread, people that make jams, jellies, people that make toys. A lot of different vendors are going to be coming from all around and they're going to be making all different types of things.”

Entry to the event is free, and to find out more about the Rustic Market, you can visit The Sad Monkey Mercantile's website.