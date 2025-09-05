'Frozen' comes to Amarillo Little Theatre’s Mainstage

The Amarillo Little Theatre’s latest production, Frozen, kicked off September 4, and runs through September 21. In the Scandinavian kingdom of Arendelle, two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, find themselves growing up in isolation after the loss of their parents at sea. Elsa grapples with a secret ability, but this power must remain hidden. As Elsa ascends to the throne as Queen, the kingdom opens its doors for her coronation, albeit just for one day. A heated argument unintentionally exposes Elsa’s powers, prompting her to flee to the wild North Mountain, seeking a life of solitude and freedom. Anna, accompanied by an ice-seller, his reindeer and a talking snowman, embarks on a quest to find her sister and bring her back. This family-friendly musical brings the magical kingdom of Arendelle and its characters and songs to life on stage.

The show’s production takes place at the Allen Shankels Mainstage, 2019 Civic Circle in Amarillo. Built in 1957, the historic facility is lthe original theatre for ALT. The complex houses the 453 seat mainstage auditorium, ALT’s administrative and box-offices, a scene shop, costume storage, and two dance studios.

For more information on showtimes and other upcoming shows, check out amarillolittletheatre.org