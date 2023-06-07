Support HPPR's Move to Arts in the Sunset

High Plains Public Radio's Amarillo studio has been a part of downtown Amarillo for many years. In April, the station learned that its current lease agreement for the studio was being terminated and that the station would need to vacate its current location by the end of August.

HPPR is excited to announce its new home at the Arts in the Sunset. This new location will provide HPPR a multitude of opportunities, not limited to expanded space and accessibility, and the ability to engage in and support the many cultural and artistic events to be held at Arts in the Sunset.

This partnership provides HPPR a permanent home for the Amarillo studio, ultimately setting the foundation for HPPR to continue to grow its service to the entire High Plains region.

If you'd like to contribute financially to this endeavor, please reach out to Abby Killingsworth, HPPR's Director of Development, at hppr@hppr.org or 800.678.7444.