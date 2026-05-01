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WT Electronic Ensemble Gets Wired on "High Plains Morning": Live, In-Studio Set

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:14 PM CDT

Despite having three live performances in the next four days, Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen brought his coven of robots by the staiton for a delightful, Friday-morning serenade.

Thanks to Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen for bringing his Music Tech students to HPPR Studios this morning for a LIVE SET. We were stoked to welcome back the WT Electronic Ensemble featuring: Noah & Marissa Portillo, Fredd Davila, Kasen Moon, & Xander Aleman. These gifted musicians and composers were expertly manipulating the knobs, keys, levers, buttons, and a lot of other toggles I could barely see given the tight quarters.

You can catch them LIVE at one of THREE PERFORMANCES over the next few days:

Friday, May 1st: They play the Greater Southwest Music Fest (sponsored by the Amarillo Symphony) at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium @ 7:30p CT.
Saturday, May 2nd: Check them out at the 3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music & Art Fest at 2:30p CT (which you might know through The Atomic Yellow at Arts in the Sunset).
Monday, May 4th: They play at 7:30p CT on campus at West Texas A&M University in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

Great stuff, kids! Here's the full video of their performance!

WT-Electronic-Ensemble-In-Studio-050126.mp4
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo