WT Electronic Ensemble Gets Wired on "High Plains Morning": Live, In-Studio Set

Thanks to Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen for bringing his Music Tech students to HPPR Studios this morning for a LIVE SET. We were stoked to welcome back the WT Electronic Ensemble featuring: Noah & Marissa Portillo, Fredd Davila, Kasen Moon, & Xander Aleman. These gifted musicians and composers were expertly manipulating the knobs, keys, levers, buttons, and a lot of other toggles I could barely see given the tight quarters.

You can catch them LIVE at one of THREE PERFORMANCES over the next few days:

— Friday, May 1st: They play the Greater Southwest Music Fest (sponsored by the Amarillo Symphony) at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium @ 7:30p CT.

—Saturday, May 2nd: Check them out at the 3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music & Art Fest at 2:30p CT (which you might know through The Atomic Yellow at Arts in the Sunset).

—Monday, May 4th: They play at 7:30p CT on campus at West Texas A&M University in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

Great stuff, kids! Here's the full video of their performance!