Signing Off After 25 Years: Thank You, Chuck!

There's a saying in radio: if everything is working, nobody notices. Nobody, that is, except the engineer who made sure it all worked in the first place.

After more than 25 years of keeping HPPR's signal alive and strong across the High Plains, our Chief Engineer Chuck Springer is hanging up his tool belt, and heading into a well-earned retirement. And we think it's high time to make some noise about the person who has spent a quarter-century making sure that we could.

When Chuck joined HPPR in 2001, he took on an immense responsibility. Over the years, he has constructed, upgraded, or rebuilt nearly the entire HPPR transmission infrastructure — eight high-power FM transmitter sites, seven FM translators in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, plus oversight of four transmitters and two translator sites in the Texas Panhandle. He's responsible for the Garden City Studios, the satellite uplink and downlink systems, microwave links, and the internet-based networks that stitch it all together into one seamless operation.

That's not a career. That's a legacy.

Of course, none of it stays built on its own. Chuck has spent countless hours on the road — visiting transmitter sites tucked across the sprawling High Plains listening area, diagnosing problems, making repairs, and doing whatever it takes to make sure your radio doesn't just work today, but works tomorrow. In a region where the nearest backup isn't exactly around the corner, that kind of dedication is the difference between a station and a signal.

To our listeners: every time you've tuned in without interruption, Chuck had something to do with it.

Retiring HPPR Chief Engineer Chuck Springer

To Chuck: thank you for 25 years of showing up, driving out, climbing up, and making it work. HPPR is what it is in large part because of what you built. And from all of us who have benefited from your efforts, we wish you clear skies, strong signals, and a retirement as reliable as the infrastructure you leave behind.

Of course, we’re not going to let him go that easily…Chuck has agreed to continue doing some contract engineering work as needed, so we are cheered knowing that we’ll still occasionally run into him. But if you happen to run into him, please take a moment to thank him for all of his contributions. And maybe let the engineer know that someone did indeed notice...that everything is working.

Join HPPR staff, volunteers and listeners for an open house to see our newly-updated studios, Friday, June 26th from 4-7pm CT, at our headquarters at 210 North 7th Street in downtown Garden City (the old library), where we will celebrate Chuck’s retirement, and see his most recent engineering efforts. Click here to RSVP, or to receive a Zoom link to join the ceremony remotely!

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Be sure to check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar!

