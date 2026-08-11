Amarillo Little Theatre Rolls Out the Red Carpet — or, the Passenger Seat — for "Driving Miss Daisy"

Driving Miss Daisy, Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, opens Thursday, August 13, and if you haven't caught this beloved story of friendship, stubbornness, and slow, hard-won trust, now's your chance to see why it's remained a favorite for generations.

The play follows Daisy Werthan, a sharp-tongued Southern widow who is none too pleased when her son insists she needs a chauffeur. Enter Hoke Coleburn, a patient, good-humored driver who refuses to let Daisy's icy first impressions get the better of him. What starts as a battle of wills slowly, warmly, turns into one of the great unlikely friendships in American theater — spanning decades, a whole lot of stubbornness on both sides, and eventually a shared trip to a banquet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ALT has put together a cast that's more than up to the task: Anne Lankford takes the passenger seat as Miss Daisy, with Kyle Gipson as Hoke and Jared Lee as Daisy's exasperated-but-devoted son Boolie. Terri Wilson directs, with Teri Stringer keeping everything running on schedule as stage manager. Expect plenty of laughs, a few tender gut-punches, and the kind of performances that make a small stage feel awfully big.

To learn more, tune in to High Plains Morning with Jenny Inzerillo Wednesday, August 12th, to hear an interview with folks from ALT.

Performances kick off Thursday, August 13, and continue August 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. matinees on August 16 and 23, all at ALT's Adventure Space, located at 2751 Civic Circle in Amarillo. Whether you're a longtime ALT regular or you've never set foot in the Adventure Space, this is exactly the kind of warm, funny, heartfelt production that reminds you why local theater matters.

Tickets are moving, so don't dawdle — hop online at purchase.amarillolittletheatre.org or call the box office at 806-355-9991. Miss Daisy is ready. Are you?

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