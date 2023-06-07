2023 Summer Reading List: Full Rundown & Interview with Kathleen Holt (HPPR Radio Readers Book Club)

HPPR RADIO READERS’ SUMMER READING LIST

Welcome to the Summer Read

—Remarks by Jane Holwerda, Dodge City, KS

L.A. Weather: A Novel (2021) by María Amparo Escandón

—Recommended by Jill Hunting, author, Pasadena, CA

Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide (2022) by Juliet Patterson

—Recommended by Shelley Armitage, Los Cruces, NM and Vega, TX

Walking the Llano: A Texas Memoir of Place (2017) and A Habit of Landscape – Poems (June 2023) by Shelley Armitage

—Remarks by author Shelley Armitage, Los Cruces, NM and Vega, TX

East of Liberal: Notes on the Land (2022) by Raylene Hinz-Penner

—Remarks by Raylene Hinz-Penner, North Newton, KS

How to Inhabit Time: Understanding the Past, Facing the Future, Living Faithfully Now (2022) by James K.A. Smith

—Recommended by Andrea Elise, Amarillo, TX

Lessons in Chemistry (2022) by Bonnie Garmus and When Women Were Dragons: A Novel (2023) by Kelly Barnhill

—Recommended by Pat Tyrer, Canyon, TX

The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, Track Animals―and Other Forgotten Skills (2015) by Tristan Gooley

—Recommended by Cheryl Berzanskis, Amarillo, TX

The Thursday Murder Club: A Novel (2021) by Richard Osman

—Recommended by Lynne Hewes, Cimarron, KS

Pennies from Burger Heaven by Marcy McKay (2015)

—Backstory by author Marcy McKay, Amarillo TX

The Places in Between (2006) by Rory Stewart

—Recommended by HPPR former Executive Director Bob Davis, Alabama