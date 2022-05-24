Governor's office confirms 14 students dead in Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

A spokesperson from Gov. Greg Abbott's office said 14 students died in an Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday. Several more may were injured, according to a statement from the Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School, which is part of the Uvalde Consolidated School District.

Two others were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Gov. Greg Abbott named the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ronas, who is now dead. He lived in Uvalde, and it is not immediately clear how he died. Abbott said the shooter entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it treated several students in its ER. University Health in San Antonio said it treated at least two patients, one child and one adult. University Hospital reported that the adult, a 66-year-old woman, was in critical condition.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center.

Students have been brought to the civic center, and parents "are encouraged to pick up their children at this time."

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

TPR's Dan Katz, Steve Short and Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.

