Do you have to drive in the ice and snow? Here's how to stay safe

Increase following distances. It takes longer for vehicles to stop because tires have less traction on ice. Experts recommend staying 10 vehicle lengths apart from other cars and trucks on the road.

Don't spin your wheels. Tires have more traction when you're going slow and the tread can grip the ice. Accelerating to the point that your wheels spin decreases the effectiveness of the tread.

Mya Nicholson reports for KERA's government accountability team. She studies broadcast journalism at the University of North Texas.

