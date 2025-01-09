Winter storm cancels over 1,000 flights at North Texas airports

North Texas airports are seeing hundreds of flight cancelations as a winter storm impacts the region, including nearly half of all flights coming from DFW airport.

The FAA issued a ground stop at DFW at 10:41 a.m. Thursday morning which has been extended to 3 p.m.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled at DFW Airport as of Thursday afternoon, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

"Ahead of today's winter storm, our teams are pre-treating roads, the airfield and preparing for a winter mix of rain, sleet and probably snow," airport officials said earlier in a social media post on X. "Please allow extra drive time and check your flight schedule with your airline."

And just like that, the flakes are starting and crews are staged. pic.twitter.com/fmhlHGKPwT — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 9, 2025

The airlines with the most cancelations as of Thursday morning were American and Envoy, each with more than 300 cancelations reported.

More than 200 flights were also delayed at DFW as of Thursday morning.

At Love Field Airport, more than 200 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. Most of them are on Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Love Field.

Meanwhile, airport officials said in a post on X that crews are treating surfaces for safe operations at the city-owned airport. They're asking travelers to check with their airlines for updates on any delays and cancelations.

Good morning! DAL is open, and our teams are ready to treat and clear surfaces for safe operations. ❄️ Over the next few days, please check with your airline for the latest updates regarding delays and cancellations. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9rlvOOIxaq — Dallas Love Field Airport (@DallasLoveField) January 9, 2025

This is a developing story.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .

