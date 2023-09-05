© 2021
What does it mean to live with a disability in Texas?

KUT 90.5
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT
Michael Minasi
/
Texas Standard
Disability advocates Lauren Gerken, Amy Litzinger and Chase Bearden work in the trenches of public policy affecting people with disabilities.

How are Texans with disabilities – more than 3.5 million people, though some estimates say that number is much higher – building lives of independence and dignity, and participating in the culture of our state? How does public policy offer support – or create barriers?

Sometimes we say it with statistics: One quarter of Americans, many millions of Texans, live with a disability.

Sometimes we seek to tug at heartstrings, telling stories of overcoming obstacles – of the inspiration that we gain from learning about someone else's experience.

Some people live with disabilities their whole lives. Others find themselves navigating life differently after illness or injury.

Encompassing the wide array of these experiences in just one program would be impossible. That's why Texas Standard is treating The State of Disability in Texas as the kickoff of our yearlong commitment to featuring the voices of and covering the topics important to disabled Texans.

And we want to hear from you. What stories should we tell? Which Texans should we celebrate? Explore The State of Disability in Texas below, and let us know what's on your mind.

HPPR News disabilitiesTexas countiesTexas News