Texas AG Ken Paxton, wife say McKinney home ‘swatted’ on New Year's Day

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, said their McKinney home was the target of a swatting incident on New Year's Day.

Paxton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the McKinney Police Department and fire department were sent to his home after an anonymous caller made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation there.

“Swatting” is when someone makes a false emergency report to send law enforcement to a victim's residence.

Paxton and his family weren't home at the time.

“Making false reports to 911 is a crime which should be vigorously prosecuted when this criminal is identified,” he wrote on X. “These fake calls divert resources from actual emergencies and crimes and could endanger our first responders.”

The McKinney Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.

Paxton also accused Speaker of the House Dade Phelan and the Dallas Morning News of “doxxing” his family after his home address was included in some documents released during his recent impeachment trial.

In a statement, the newspaper said it’s “incorrect to say that The Dallas Morning News 'doxxed' Attorney General Ken Paxton, and that it stands by its reporting.

“Like other newsgathering outlets, The News reported on the release of documents from the Texas House of Representatives but did not publish them on our website. ... Further, as House lawyer Rusty Hardin noted, the information about Paxton’s Collin County residence is available through public records."

KERA News has reached out to Phelan’s office for comment.

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on X @4nsmiley

