© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma man charged with throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
Surveillance footage shows a person igniting a pipe bomb and throwing it at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass. Federal prosecutors say that person is Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Okla.
U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts
Surveillance footage shows a person igniting a pipe bomb and throwing it at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass. Federal prosecutors say that person is Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Okla.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, is charged with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate commerce.

Federal prosecutors accuse Palmer of tossing a pipe bomb in the early morning hours toward the Salem, Massachusetts Satanic Temple. The Satanic Temple describes itself as a “non-theistic organization” founded in 2013.

Surveillance camera footage shows Palmer igniting and tossing the pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple’s building. It partially detonated, causing a “minor” fire and damaging the building’s exterior.

Palmer wrote in a six-page handwritten note that he was sent by Elohim to “smite Satan.”

He was arrested earlier this week at his Perkins home and faces at least five and up to 20 years of prison.

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning. * indicates required

Copyright 2024 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.

Tags
HPPR News Oklahomareligion
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined StateImpact Oklahoma in October 2019, focusing on education reporting.
See stories by Robby Korth