Oklahoma elected officials react to Trump's felony conviction

Former President Donald Trump won all 77 counties in Oklahoma when he ran for president.

So, it’s unsurprising that he’s popular with many Oklahoma politicians, who backed the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner in statements following his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York.

Here are some of their reactions.

Gov. Kevin Stitt

This is the weaponization of our justice system, plain & simple. Regardless who’s in power, this disrespects the Office of the President.



This creates chaos & leads to a lack of trust in government. I’m glad Trump will appeal—I hope another judge brings some sense to the matter. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 30, 2024

Sen. James Lankford

The American people will be the judge November 5. Everyone should expect equal justice under the law, free from bias or interference. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) May 30, 2024

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

This is a very dark day in American history. The far-Left has unleashed a disgraceful, unprecedented assault on the leading Republican candidate for president. President Trump will fight this sham of a conviction, and the American people will have the ultimate word this November. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) May 30, 2024

Rep. Kevin Hern, District 1

This is a dark day in our Nation’s history. Democrats would rather lock up their political opponent than win at the ballot box.



This is the United States of America, not some banana republic. — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) May 30, 2024

Rep. Josh Brecheen, District 2

Most Americans understand that this trial was a political witch hunt and would have never been brought forth if Donald Trump was not running for President.



Today is a dark day for our country and is an embarrassment to our judicial system.



This is clear election interference… — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) May 30, 2024

Rep. Frank Lucas, District 3

No one can be surprised by the political decision from the court in New York today.



Thank goodness President Trump is a fighter. He will not let this stop his efforts to save America. — Frank Lucas (@RepFrankLucas) May 30, 2024

Rep. Tom Cole, District 4

This verdict against President Trump is a farce and weaponization of the courts. Thankfully President Trump is a fighter and will appeal and move forward. This is a sad example of political gamesmanship. We must restore faith in our Judicial system. — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) May 30, 2024

Rep. Stephanie Bice, District 5

Today’s decision is the result of a long and politically driven process due to the weaponization of our justice system. President Trump must appeal. — Rep. Stephanie Bice (@RepBice) May 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 KOSU