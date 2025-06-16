© 2025
Measles update: No new outbreak cases in Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published June 16, 2025 at 4:34 PM CDT
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.

Annie Rice / Reuters
Annie Rice
/
Reuters
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.

The state health department is reporting 744 confirmed cases of measles linked to the West Texas outbreak since January. That is the same number it reported on Tuesday.

There were no new measles cases to report in Friday's update from the Texas Department of State Health Services.  The total number of cases linked to the West Texas outbreak stayed at 744.

The state updates the measles case count every Tuesday and Friday.

The state added two measles hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalizations for measles since January to 96. 

Dallas County this week confirmed its first measles infection since 2019, but it does not appear to be linked to the outbreak. 

Nationwide, the measles case count is approaching 1200, with a cluster linked to international travel radiating out of the Denver airport.  Arizona became the most recent state to report measles in its jurisdiction. There have been 21 measles outbreaks in the United States so far in 2025.

