Where to get Narcan in Oklahoma

Narcan, the liquid form of naloxone, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids including fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medications.

In Oklahoma, fentanyl was involved in more than four out of five opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022, an increase from approximately 10-20% of deaths annually prior to 2020.

Administering Narcan can prevent deaths by quickly restoring normal breathing to someone whose airflow has stopped because of an overdose. This is because Narcan works as an opioid antagonist, attaching to opioid receptors to reverse and block the effects of opioids in the brain.

Narcan has become increasingly available in the last year after a 4mg nasal spray was approved by the FDA in March 2023 as the first naloxone product available for over-the-counter, non-prescription use.

In Oklahoma, Narcan nasal spray can be found in vending machines across the state, in some pharmacies and can be ordered online at no cost.

There are at least 35 Narcan vending machines in Oklahoma. The vending machines are located across the state, many placed in strategic ZIP code locations where overdose prevalence is high.

Along with the vending machines, Oklahoma has additional “safe take-back” locations, where extra medications or leftover pills can be left and properly disposed of.

Order Narcan online

Narcan can also be ordered online for free at okimready.org. In the order form, you will be prompted to enter your name and address, as well as some optional demographic information.

A box with five fentanyl test strips can also be added to each online order. The test strips can be used to prevent opioid overdoses by detecting fentanyl in many different drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, etc.) in multiple different forms (pills, powder and injectables).

Fentanyl test stips are a form of “harm reduction” efforts more states are starting to implement, including Oklahoma. Harm reduction tactics strive to destigmatize the use of drugs, advocating for healthier practices in stride with ending medication misuse.

Another nonprofit, SHRED The Stigma, will deliver Narcan spray in kits that also include harm reduction measures like fentanyl test strips, syringes, pipes, contraception and other clean equipment. The group also picks up and disposes of used syringes.

When to administer Narcan

Narcan isn’t harmful. Along with calling 911, even if you are unsure if someone is experiencing overdose, Narcan can still be administered without harmful repercussions. If the individual is still not responsive after one minute, additional doses of Narcan may be necessary. Narcan can be given safely to people of all ages, from infants to older adults.

According to the CDC, signs of an overdose may include:

Unconsciousness or unable to wake up

Slow or shallow breathing or difficulty breathing, such as choking sounds or a gurgling/snoring noise from a person who cannot be woken up

Discolored skin (especially in nails or lips)

Small, constricted "pinpoint pupils" that don't react to light

How to use Narcan properly

