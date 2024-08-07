Oklahoma farmers will receive more than $100 million in compensation following discrimination

Hundreds of Oklahoma farmers and ranchers who faced discrimination in U.S. Department of Agriculture farm loan programs are getting more than $100.6 million in payments collectively.

The Biden Administration announced it’s doling out nearly $2 billion in direct payments to more than 43,000 people who applied to USDA’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. In Oklahoma, 2,926 producers or aspiring producers are getting money.

Oklahoma has the third most farmers and ranchers with approved applications, trailing only Mississippi and Arkansas.

People who experienced discrimination in USDA’s Farm Loan programs before 2021 could apply for the assistance program. Dewayne Goldman, USDA’s senior advisor for racial equity, said the funds went to people experiencing discrimination across all categories in the program such as race, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation and disability.

During the 20th century alone, one study found Black farmers lost millions of acres of land valuing about $326 billion. This is in part because of discriminatory lending practices in USDA.

“As a third-generation Black farmer myself, I fully understand that even though this is $2 billion and even if we just talking about Black people, it's not enough to provide compensation for all the discrimination and all the damage that's been done,” Goldman said.

He said this program is one of other actions taken by the department, the administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to improve the department’s services.

Willard Tillman, executive director of the Oklahoma Black Historical Research Project, helped inform Oklahomans of the program and assisted people in the application process. He said the payments are timely.

“You know, whatever it is that they give them, it's not going to ever really be enough to cover all the discrimination and everything that has basically happened, but it's a step forward,” Tillman said.

He said Black producers’ mistrust in the government was a barrier for some when approaching the application. Going forward, Tillman said he would like to see programs be more accessible.

“This whole thing is about how somebody else was treated differently than the other guy,” Tillman said. “So if we can break down those barriers there and give everybody an equal seat at the table, I think that would be a plus and a win for farmers in Oklahoma.”

Across the country, the payments are roughly $82,000 on average for producers, and $5,000 on average for would-be farmers and ranchers.

John Boyd Jr., the president of the National Black Farmers Association, said although the payments do not solve all worries for Black farmers, it’s a big victory for his organization, and it does give producers some immediate relief.

“Long overdue payments for farmers who are in distress that, you know, facing foreclosure, can’t pay the bills and these types of things,” Boyd said. “And so, the payments are timely, but we’re still looking for 120% for debt relief, and I’m still pushing the Biden Administration to do by executive order.”

He said debt relief is important because it frees up land for Black farmers to pass on generational wealth.

“It’s the land. The land still tied up at USDA,” Boyd said. “And that’s why I’m pushing for debt relief.”`

Copyright 2024 KOSU