Oklahoma experts hope research, goats will encourage climate-resiliency on farms

How to use goats to purge pastures of woody plants is one of the topics expected to be covered at a Climate Resilient Farming and Living Workshop in Okmulgee this weekend.

Extreme weather has been seen across the state and as the climate changes, the frequency and intensity of these events increase , according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

To encourage climate-smart practices among producers, experts from Muscogee Natural Resource Conservation District, the USDA, Langston University Extension and the Oklahoma State University Extension are hosting the workshop in Okmulgee on Saturday.

Andrés Cibils, director of the USDA Southern Plain Climate Hub, said the most interest in the workshop comes from small acreage producers growing specialty crops, running goats or raising cattle.

“You know, we could be thinking that this or that is important, but these meetings help us really gauge what folks are worried about,” Cibils said. “And so that, to me, is super important, being out there and listening.”

Other topics at the workshop include informing farmers of USDA programs and climate-smart horticulture. He said mixed grazing with cattle and goats can also sustainably increase a producer’s income.

Cibils said this is the third talk in a series for farmers and ranchers, and another one is expected in September.

“So the hope is to probably do three or four a year initially, and we'll see where it goes,” Cibils said. “But also the idea is to go to different places. We have an interest of coming to some of the Historical Black Towns, for instance, in Oklahoma, supporting those communities as well with these programs.”

